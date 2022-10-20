Read full article on original website
WALB 10
New Albany Tech president named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new president of Albany Technical College has been named. Dr. Emmet Griswold was named the new president of Albany Tech. Griswold has been interim president since June, following the passing of the late Dr. Anthony Parker. He was appointed the new president by the Technical...
Repeat: Georgia Southwestern again Best Place to Work in Sumter County
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community. This marks the second year in a row GSW has received this award.
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
Albany’s Exchange Club Fair kicks off six-day run Tuesday
ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair...
WALB 10
Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Savannah State falls to reigning SIAC champs Albany State, 31-20
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers gave it a spirited effort against the Albany State Golden Rams, but came up short, 31-20. Quarterback J.T. Hartage popped in a touchdown run from three yards away with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 23-20. The Tiger defense stopped Albany State on […]
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
Albany Herald
Flu hits Albany State football, but Golden Rams prevail in Savannah 31-20
SAVANNAH — With more than 30 Albany State Golden Rams football players dealing with the flu, the Golden Rams still managed to get to Savannah and beat Savannah State 31-20 Saturday afternoon. The Rams are now 6-2 overall this season and 4-1 in the SIAC. Savannah State fell to...
WALB 10
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
WALB 10
Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of two men charged with killing an Albany man while they were drag racing three years ago. The men are charged with killing 32-year-old Rashad Roberts in October 2019. Roberts was an Albany Police Department animal control officer. Kameron Harris...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
