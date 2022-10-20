ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

New Albany Tech president named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new president of Albany Technical College has been named. Dr. Emmet Griswold was named the new president of Albany Tech. Griswold has been interim president since June, following the passing of the late Dr. Anthony Parker. He was appointed the new president by the Technical...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State falls to reigning SIAC champs Albany State, 31-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers gave it a spirited effort against the Albany State Golden Rams, but came up short, 31-20. Quarterback J.T. Hartage popped in a touchdown run from three yards away with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 23-20. The Tiger defense stopped Albany State on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of two men charged with killing an Albany man while they were drag racing three years ago. The men are charged with killing 32-year-old Rashad Roberts in October 2019. Roberts was an Albany Police Department animal control officer. Kameron Harris...
ALBANY, GA
wtxl.com

Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
MILLER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA

