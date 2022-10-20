In a recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Britt Baker shared a few details about her experiences as a spotlight character for the AEW Women’s Division (via Fightful). Some fans have objected to her prominence, comparing her prominence to that of Charlotte Flair on the WWE side, for whom they offer similar criticism. Baker did not shy away from her perspective on these opinions, bluntly sharing her view of those assessments. You can read a few highlights from Baker and watch the full episode below.

2 HOURS AGO