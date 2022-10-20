ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available

– The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Queens, New York next month will feature multiple Hall of Famers, AEW and WWE talents in attendance, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bryan Danielson, The Godfather, Tony Schiavone, Thunder Rosa, and more. More details are available on The Big Event’s Facebook page.
QUEENS, NY
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
William Regal on Seeing Something Special in Sasha Banks After Her WWE Tryout

– During the latest edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, AEW’s William Regal discussed first meeting Sasha Banks and seeing something special in her after her WWE tryout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. William Regal on when he first met Sasha Banks: “When I first met her, she...
CJ Perry Discusses AEW’s Approach To Booking Miro

Appearing on Busted Open Radio recently, CJ Perry (WWE’s Lana) shared her perspective on how AEW has been treating her husband, former AEW TNT Champion Miro (per Wrestling Inc). She expressed her disappointment at AEW’s infrequent bookings for Miro, but allowed that the dynamics of the industry sometimes are what they are. You can read a few highlights from Perry and listen to the full episode below.
Britt Baker Shares What It’s Like As “The Face Of The Division” For AEW Women

In a recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Britt Baker shared a few details about her experiences as a spotlight character for the AEW Women’s Division (via Fightful). Some fans have objected to her prominence, comparing her prominence to that of Charlotte Flair on the WWE side, for whom they offer similar criticism. Baker did not shy away from her perspective on these opinions, bluntly sharing her view of those assessments. You can read a few highlights from Baker and watch the full episode below.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.24.22

It’s October 24, and my birthday was two days ago. I had a BLAST in Hollywood, escaping a room, getting drunk in another room, and finally, being followed by a weirdo in a Michael Myers mask. What a time to be alive!. We are in Charlotte, and RAW starts...
Road Dogg On X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion, Billy Gunn Not Appearing

Road Dogg recently weighed in on the DX reunion that went down on the season premiere of Raw, incluing Shawn Waltman’s Chyna tribute and Billy Gunn not appearing. The WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Live Events talked about the situation on the most recent Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
GCW Drop Dead Results 10.22.22: New Tag Team Champions Crowned

GCW Drop Dead results from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI are below (courtesy of Fightful). * Nick Wayne defeated Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. * BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Chase Burnett & MM3. * Shane Mercer defeated Tommy Vendetta. * Hoodfoot defeated Jimmy Lloyd. * Los Mazisos...
DETROIT, MI

