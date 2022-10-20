Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Another Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas tonight. The match will air in November.
411mania.com
Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available
– The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Queens, New York next month will feature multiple Hall of Famers, AEW and WWE talents in attendance, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bryan Danielson, The Godfather, Tony Schiavone, Thunder Rosa, and more. More details are available on The Big Event’s Facebook page.
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
411mania.com
WWE News: Lita on Women Headlining Last Night’s Raw, Apollo Crews Wants the NXT Championship
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita tweeted on last night’s Raw main event, featuring Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. She wrote, “Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?” You can check out that tweet below:. – After winning his casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc,...
411mania.com
William Regal on Seeing Something Special in Sasha Banks After Her WWE Tryout
– During the latest edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, AEW’s William Regal discussed first meeting Sasha Banks and seeing something special in her after her WWE tryout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. William Regal on when he first met Sasha Banks: “When I first met her, she...
411mania.com
CJ Perry Discusses AEW’s Approach To Booking Miro
Appearing on Busted Open Radio recently, CJ Perry (WWE’s Lana) shared her perspective on how AEW has been treating her husband, former AEW TNT Champion Miro (per Wrestling Inc). She expressed her disappointment at AEW’s infrequent bookings for Miro, but allowed that the dynamics of the industry sometimes are what they are. You can read a few highlights from Perry and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Shares What It’s Like As “The Face Of The Division” For AEW Women
In a recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Britt Baker shared a few details about her experiences as a spotlight character for the AEW Women’s Division (via Fightful). Some fans have objected to her prominence, comparing her prominence to that of Charlotte Flair on the WWE side, for whom they offer similar criticism. Baker did not shy away from her perspective on these opinions, bluntly sharing her view of those assessments. You can read a few highlights from Baker and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, saving Brutus’ NXT career in the process. You can see highlights from the match below.
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix. * Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. * Rolando Freeman vs....
411mania.com
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
411mania.com
AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights
– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:. – AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:. – Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
411mania.com
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.24.22
It’s October 24, and my birthday was two days ago. I had a BLAST in Hollywood, escaping a room, getting drunk in another room, and finally, being followed by a weirdo in a Michael Myers mask. What a time to be alive!. We are in Charlotte, and RAW starts...
411mania.com
Road Dogg On X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion, Billy Gunn Not Appearing
Road Dogg recently weighed in on the DX reunion that went down on the season premiere of Raw, incluing Shawn Waltman’s Chyna tribute and Billy Gunn not appearing. The WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Live Events talked about the situation on the most recent Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
GCW Drop Dead Results 10.22.22: New Tag Team Champions Crowned
GCW Drop Dead results from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI are below (courtesy of Fightful). * Nick Wayne defeated Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. * BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Chase Burnett & MM3. * Shane Mercer defeated Tommy Vendetta. * Hoodfoot defeated Jimmy Lloyd. * Los Mazisos...
