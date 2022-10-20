ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Hadley woman accused of using bees to attack sheriff's deputies

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5APj_0igYclZs00

LONGMEADOW – A woman is accused of using bees to attack members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department as they attempted to enforce an eviction at a Longmeadow home.

On October 12, deputies said Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, pulled up to the scene of an ongoing eviction on Memery Lane.

The woman left her dog in the car and walked over to "manufactured bee hives" that she was towing behind her SUV. Woods allegedly began trying to open lids to release the bees.

Hampden County sheriff's deputies arrest Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley. Hampden County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Department said deputies tried to stop Woods, but the agitated bees began circling the area, so they backed off.

Woods allegedly then smashed a lid and flipped a hive off the trailer, causing the bees to swarm. Several officers and bystanders were stung.

Deputies said Woods put on a professional beekeeper suit to protect herself as she carried a tower of bees near the front door of the home in an attempt to stop the eviction.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a statement that Woods "put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees."

"We had one staff member go the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges," Cocchi said. "I support people's right to protest peacefully but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOARs_0igYclZs00
Rorie Susan Woods. Hampden County Sheriff's Office

Woods was arrested on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct.

"Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff's Civil Process Division have I seen something like this," Robert Hoffman, Chief Deputy of the Civil Process Office said.

Comments / 2

Related
wglc.net

Police arrive at surprise sting operation

Police arrived at a $1.5 million home in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to evict a man who has been squatting there for two years. After they arrived, a woman named Rorie Woods arrived with an SUV towing several bee hive boxes. She tipped one of the boxes over and smashed the lid making the bees aggressive and they attacked the officers. She was arrested while still wearing her beekeeper’s outfit and faces charges for assault and battery by means of a “dangerous weapon”.
LONGMEADOW, MA
The Hill

Woman allegedly attacks officers with bee hives during Massachusetts eviction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman faces charges after she allegedly tried using bee hives to attack sheriff’s deputies during an eviction. According to a news release from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on October 12th at around 9:15 a.m. 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley pulled up to an ongoing eviction in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy