Post Malone Hurts His Ankle After Falling Into Another Hole on Stage

By Tomás Mier
 5 days ago
Post Malone Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Why does Posty keep getting hurt like this during his shows? About a month after having to be hospitalized after an onstage fall, Post Malone once again fell victim to an ill-placed hole on the stage and twisted his ankle while performing.

During his show in Atlanta Wednesday, Malone rolled his ankle after stepping into a small hole. A TikTok captured him having to limp and take a moment on his knees before continuing.

“There’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty fucking badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there,” he told the audience after his fall. “So if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you’ve gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I’mma do my best.”

Fans in the comments of some TikToks sent encouraging messages to the singer. “Bless his soul! Ugh that hurt me just watching,” wrote one fan. “Poor guy, he loves what he does and you know he was feeling upset over this,” wrote another. “I have sooo much respect for this man! He’s clearly in pain but kept the show going. He’s a king,” added a third.

During a show in St. Louis in mid-September, Malone sustained a rib injury after he fell while performing his hit song “Circles.” Malone unknowingly stepped into a hole on the floor on the stage that is used to shuttle equipment to the band from underground. Malone did not realize that the door on the floor was still open when he fell in.

While still clutching his ribs, Malone powered through and closed out his St. Louis concert with an abbreviated set that include “Rockstar,” “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch, “Sunflower” and “White Iverson.”

Because of the injury, Malone had to postpone his show in Boston, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 24. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry,” he continued. “Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry. I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

People

Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
