“That” Liberal Band traveled to Hays KS on Monday to compete in the High Plains Marching Festival. “That” Liberal Band, along with several marching bands throughout Kansas marched at Fort Hays State University throughout the day. The Band’s theme for the season is “Secrets” You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know. The Band performed several routines in accordance with the theme. When the results were announced, “That” Liberal Band scored a Superior rating in Music, Marching, General, Percussion, and Auxillary for a Superior Rating Overall.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO