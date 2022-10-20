Read full article on original website
That Liberal Band Earns Superior Rating at The High Plains Marching Festival
“That” Liberal Band traveled to Hays KS on Monday to compete in the High Plains Marching Festival. “That” Liberal Band, along with several marching bands throughout Kansas marched at Fort Hays State University throughout the day. The Band’s theme for the season is “Secrets” You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know. The Band performed several routines in accordance with the theme. When the results were announced, “That” Liberal Band scored a Superior rating in Music, Marching, General, Percussion, and Auxillary for a Superior Rating Overall.
“That” Liberal Band Superior Again in Manhattan
“That” Liberal Band traveled to Manhattan KS on Saturday to compete in the Central States Marching Festival. “That” Liberal Band, along with several marching bands throughout the region marched throughout the day. The Band’s theme for the season is “Secrets” You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know. The Band performed several routines in accordance with the theme with a few added twists. When the results were announced, “That” Liberal Band scored a Superior ranking of 1.
Juana “Jane” Torrez DeVinney
Juana Torrez DeVinney, age 88, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on March 8, 1934, the daughter of Sylvester Torrez and Isabelle Ruiez in Hanston, Kansas. Juana was united in marriage to Donald Ray DeVinney on March 8, 1989, in Liberal,...
Meade County Accident Injures 2 From California
A one vehicle accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 4:16 am at the US 54 and US 160 junction, 1 mile east of Meade. A 2021 Volvo truck being driven by Bryan Dinh Tran, 53, of Rosemead California was westbound on US 160. Near the US 54 junction, Tran failed to navigate the curve, crossed the center line and entered the west ditch. The Volvo overturned onto it’s driver’s side and came to rest facing east across the eastbound lane.
Back to State for the First Time Since 2008
It was a crowning moment for the Liberal High School volleyball program. Liberal won their 6A sub state Saturday in the Big House to make state for the first time since 2008. They made it look easy dusting of Topeka 25-9, 25-12. Campus upset Wichita North 2-1 in the other sub state semifinal setting up a Liberal-Campus final. Before the day was over, the Liberal girls were taking rounds of pictures celebrating a trip to state as LHS beat Campus 25-13, 25-18. Stats:
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation
Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
