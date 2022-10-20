Read full article on original website
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every company has to change up its visuals every once in a while, and Twitter is no different. It changed its icons last year to make a more streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its mobile and desktop platforms, but you won’t really notice if you don’t look closely, according to XDA Developers.
WhatsApp Is Testing Avatars That You Can Send As Stickers
WhatsApp is borrowing a fun feature from its sibling Facebook. The popular instant messaging app is testing avatars. As you might have guessed, this feature lets you create a 3D virtual representation of yourself on the app. You can use the avatar as your profile picture or send it as stickers in chats. You may also be able to use it during video calls.
Google Releases 3 New Gmail And Google Chat Features
Gmail and Google Chat are two of Google’s main communication platforms, and the company released some new features for these two services, according to 9To5Google. These three features make using them just a bit better and more convenient. These new features are either rolling out soon or should already...
Pixel 7 Users Can Now Use Clear Calling On Their Phones
The Pixel 7 is out and about, and Google is hooking it up with its first QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). With this latest update, Pixel 7 users can now use the Clear Calling feature that makes calling people much better, according to Android Police. In case you’re wondering, the Google...
Mysterious Google Pixel G10 Phone Spotted
The Google Pixel 6a in Pixel 7 phones are the search giant’s current devices. We’re not expecting new devices until the Pixel 7a, (but you can actually subscribe to it on Amazon.) So, this is why it’s a bit odd that there is a mysterious Pixel G10 phone apparently in the works.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
What is Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know
Google is a big fan of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make our phones do a lot more, with less. And for the most part, it works. And it works well. One of those features is the Adaptive Battery mode that is included in Android now. It is able to learn how you use your phone and optimize your battery to last longer. But there’s a bit more to it than that.
Google's ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent's profit
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession. Alphabet Inc., which owns an array of...
Transfer WhatsApp From Your Samsung To Your iPhone
When it comes to Android phones, Samsung is one of the top choices, but it also has some drawbacks. One of the major drawbacks is that Samsung phones don’t update with the latest Android software immediately when it comes out. After a while, you have to upgrade your phone if you want the latest Android version. iPhone, however, lasts longer than Android as it offers software updates to its users for up to five to six years.
YouTube Adds Pinch-To-Zoom To Its Apps
YouTube is continuously adding more features to the platform to make it better. This next new feature was actually in testing for a while, and it’s now making its way to all users, according to Engadget. YouTube now lets you pinch-to-zoom in on videos. You’ve probably used this feature...
Google Faces Texas Lawsuit Over Facial Data Collection Practices
Google seems to face lawsuit after lawsuit for data privacy practices, and in the newest case, the Texas Attorney General has accused the company of violating the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. The act was determined in 2009. According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, Google has...
Top Advice For Buying Crypto On Your Android Smartphone
Trading crypto on android applications is now extremely user-friendly and feasible. Being an android user, you ought to save this piece for your own profitability. Trading crypto on android devices can save you investment costs, reduce fees, and be cheaper as compared to IOS devices. Entering The World Of Crypto.
Two Chinese Agents Reportedly Tried To Obstruct US Investigation Into Huawei
According to The Verge, two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of obstructing the US investigation into Huawei. The Justice Department announced the charges on Monday, saying two were arrested and 13 charged in three separate cases. Huawei has been under the US radar since a few years ago when it...
Nothing First Physical Store Opens In Late 2022
Nothing officially announced it would launch its first physical store by the end of 2022. The store opens in London’s Soho district, at 4 Peter Street, between Gosh! Comics and the London outlet of fashion brand Supreme. Nothing is a newcomer brand to the smartphone industry, founded by OnePlus...
What Are The Newest Trends In The Android Gaming World?
The world of gaming is changing rapidly. New technologies are being introduced daily, and it’s essential to keep up with the trends. The Android games business is one of the fastest growing in the industry, so it’s not surprising that many different directions have emerged in recent years.
Twitter Employees Say That Laying Off 75% Of Workforce Would Be "Reckless"
Twitter employees have written an open letter to Elon Musk and the company’s board, warning about the plan to lay off 75% of the workforce. They believe this is a “reckless” move and might “hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation.”. Elon Musk has...
Samsung Adds Matter Support To Its SmartThings Platform
Samsung is rolling out Matter support on its SmartThings platform. The company will update its SmartThings hub and mobile app to let users control or manage any Matter-compliant smart device through SmartThings. As long as the device is Matter certified, it will fit right in on their existing smart home ecosystem with no compatibility issues.
Best Ways To Trade Cryptocurrency For Android Users In 2023
There are certainly tremendous ways you can trade in the 21st century. Options for trading, investing, buying and selling are endless with the latest AI-integrated technologies that help you make smart decisions in the saturated crypto market. In 2023, the trading of cryptocurrency will be at our mere fingertips. With...
Samsung's enormous Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor is $500 off
In today’s deals, we have a pretty good deal on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. This is a 49-inch ultra-widescreen monitor that is now just $1779. That’s going to save you $500 off of its regular price. Making this a really great deal. This is the Neo...
First Global Foldable Handset From HONOR Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
HONOR is planning to announce its first global foldable smartphone in Q1 2023, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company already revealed the launch timeframe last month, while it also confirmed that the phone would be available globally. Well, WinFuture.de now says that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
