FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
The 30 Best Gifts for Coworkers That They’ll Actually Want
During the Before Times, when a global pandemic wasn’t even a figment of our imaginations, office culture was strong. We’d meet coworkers in the communal kitchen, take quick lunch breaks together, hear about each other’s weekends and drink away the day’s drama at happy hour. Slowly, after two years of isolation and working from home, we are getting back to this type of intimate professional setting. We are now interacting IRL. In shared office spaces, we witness firsthand the constant shifts in moods and energies. We are able to see our coworkers as humans with passions and problems—something that can never...
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Money Behind Vegan Sneakers
British brand Loci announced it has raised 4 million pound ($4.6 million) in seed round funding with investors including Leonardo DiCaprio. Through this, the vegan sneaker company looks to advance its mission to build an ethical, aspirational experience while disrupting the eco-luxury sector and what Future Market Insights describes as a $42 billion market for animal-free footwear. “For most consumer brands today, success is measured by sales and popularity,” CEO Emmanuel Eribo said. “At Loci, we believe that there is a third pillar that is just as important as these two: Impact. The greater the impact, the more successful we are....
