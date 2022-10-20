ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center’s 19th Annual Peace Builder Awards Celebrating Whatcom County’s Peace Builders

By LocalTalk Contributor
whatcomtalk.com
 5 days ago
whatcomtalk.com

Maple Alley Inn’s Hot Meal Program Nourishes and Grows Community

Today, food insecurity affects thousands of families in Whatcom County. Maple Alley Inn, an Opportunity Council program, fights hunger by providing hot meals and other help to community members in need. Started in 1987, Maple Alley Inn traditionally has been a hot meal program to feed a variety of people,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness

THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
salish-current.org

From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers

42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
SKYKOMISH, WA

