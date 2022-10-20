The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center’s 19th Annual Peace Builder Awards Celebrating Whatcom County’s Peace Builders

Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
Maple Alley Inn’s Hot Meal Program Nourishes and Grows Community
Today, food insecurity affects thousands of families in Whatcom County. Maple Alley Inn, an Opportunity Council program, fights hunger by providing hot meals and other help to community members in need. Started in 1987, Maple Alley Inn traditionally has been a hot meal program to feed a variety of people,...
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
Whatcom child care tax proposal has broad support among health care, employers
Some two-thirds of families lack access to child care, keeping parents and caregivers out of the county’s workforce.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
KGMI
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham
Rolled ice cream videos by the new business have become popular on the business’s TikTok account.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
salish-current.org
From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers
42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 20-year-old out of Snohomish County
Sienna Butcher was reported missing on Oct. 10 and last known to be in Mountlake Terrace. Her family says its unlike her to be radio-silent, especially on social media, for this long.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
kpug1170.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
kpug1170.com
Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
‘Unacceptable and discriminatory act’ condemned at WWU
University police investigating recent antisemitic incident on campus.
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
Bellingham cop recognized a wanted felon, and found cash, drugs and a gun
Drug suspect has been arrested 39 times, police said.
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
