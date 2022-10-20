Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
30-year-old man wanted in search for missing teen in Clayton County
Tanaya Brooks was reported missing on May 18, 2022. Officers responded to the 10th block of Hawthorne Drive in Riverdale to investigate her disappearance.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man arrested, charged in Clayton County I-75 crash that left one dead: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested and faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, in a September Clayton County crash that left one person dead and one in critical condition. Clayton County Police said Monday that...
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill trial | Jury deliberating
The jury is deliberating in the federal case of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Here's the latest in the trial.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police find woman stabbed to death inside Atlanta home after SWAT standoff
Police were initially called to the home for a welfare check. That's when they said a man inside wouldn't comply with officers.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
It’s been 25 years since the death of 11-year-old Levi Frady. His murder is still unsolved
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Levi Frady. Eleven-year-old Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Little Mill Road is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Video | Man drives car down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points Atlanta
Video captured the moment a man drove down the sidewalk along Euclid Avenue on Sunday night. APD officers rushed over and eventually pulled the man out of the car.
Police searching for 3 hooded suspects who tried breaking into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of three suspects who tried breaking into a home. Video shows three suspects who are all wearing hoods and backpacks walk up to a home on Old Wesley Place on September 30. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WXIA 11 Alive
Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks son's life, struggles before disappearance
17-year old Yaron Kathuri was found dead on Saturday. A private investigator told the family where he discovered the body.
Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say
A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in j...
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
WXIA 11 Alive
Next steps for Forest Cove apartment complex, similar properties in Atlanta
There's a new effort to revamp multi-family properties in Atlanta. It was inspired by efforts to relocate hundreds of families from the Forest Cove Apartment complex.
WXIA 11 Alive
Voters express alarm after they find Mableton cityhood question missing from some ballots
MABLETON, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say a major issue they planned to vote on - whether or not Mableton should become a city - was missing from their ballot. "I was waiting to see that particular question on my ballot and it was not on there," said Nancy Webber. She was just one click away from finalizing her ballot when she realized one of the main issues she wanted to vote on was missing.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Federal jury to determine if suspended Clayton County Sheriff violated 7 inmates' rights
Victor Hill testified in his own defense on Thursday. The jury will pick this up when they resume deliberations on Monday.
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found
Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found Firefighters said Wednesday that the bodies of two adults were pulled from the rubble. Two people remained unaccounted for. CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighter say the remains of a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother who...
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Comments / 0