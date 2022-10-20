ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

11Alive

Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Voters express alarm after they find Mableton cityhood question missing from some ballots

MABLETON, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say a major issue they planned to vote on - whether or not Mableton should become a city - was missing from their ballot. "I was waiting to see that particular question on my ballot and it was not on there," said Nancy Webber. She was just one click away from finalizing her ballot when she realized one of the main issues she wanted to vote on was missing.
COBB COUNTY, GA

