A trial date has been set for a Charles City woman charged with child endangerment, while the child’s father has also pleaded not guilty. The Charles City Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson after an investigation determined a four-month-old infant suffered severe head injuries on September 6th, while Larson was the sole caretaker of the infant. Larson is also accused of not seeking medical treatment for the child until four days after the injuries. During that time the child was vomiting and not eating or sleeping.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO