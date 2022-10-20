Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire
The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
kiow.com
Road Work Scheduled in Hancock County
The Hancock County Road Department has scheduled a road work project. B20 or 290th Street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue will receive some work from now until Friday. The road will get 2′ HMA Resurfacing with 1″ mill. The project extends 8.93 miles and should take 5-6 days, pending weather.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
KIMT
1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with a parked Jeep. The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it happened at 5 p.m. at 12434 Spruce Ave. when a motorcycle driven by Johnathan Goerish, 37, of Clear Lake, hit the vehicle. A passenger was not...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
KIMT
Man who set fire to LD's Filling Station to be sentenced
MASON CITY, iowa – A sentencing hearing is set for the man accused of setting two businesses on fire and robbing a car wash in Mason City. Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 27 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
Sioux City Journal
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
KIMT
St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
1650thefan.com
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
