Salon-quality shampoos are lovely — but they can be a splurge, some with prices as high as $50. If a $10 shampoo is more your budget, drugstores and major retailers like Target and Walmart have aisles and aisles of choices. So how do you choose the best drugstore shampoo? Select talked to dermatologists and hair-health experts about the pros and cons of drugstore shampoos, what ingredients to look for and what to avoid, and we rounded up some of the experts favorite shampoos available at most drugstores or major retailers so they won’t break your bank.

20 DAYS AGO