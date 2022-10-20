Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County EMS Director Could Be Hired, Finally
The third time appears to be the charm in Chickasaw County’s effort to hire a director for the new County-run ambulance service. After the Board of Supervisors first offer to Candidate #3 was declined, Candidate #1 was offered the post, accepted, but later rescinded the acceptance. Last week, the...
UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History
The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
iheart.com
Fmr. Northwood Elementary Vice Principal Placed on Leave
The former assistant principal at Hilton's Northwood Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave from her current job as principal at the Village Elementary School. An email from Hilton Central Superintendent Kasey Kosiorek does not say why Kelley O'Connel-Byrne was taken off the job, but she served as Northwood...
KAAL-TV
Pretrial scheduled for nurse accused of forging patient’s checks
(ABC 6 News) – A nurse accused of financially exploiting a senior in her care is scheduled for a pretrial Nov. 28 in Fillmore County Court. Pamela Denise Poppenhagen of Saint Charles is accused of four counts of check forgery and four charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
951thebull.com
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire
The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Burns Awaiting Appeal Decision from Iowa Supreme Court
A Manchester man convicted in a cold case murder is still awaiting the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on his appeal. Jerry Burns’ appeal on his 2020 conviction for first degree murder was heard by the court in late September. Burns was found guilty in the 1979 stabbing murder of 18-year old Michelle Martinko of Cedar Rapids, who was found dead in her parents’ car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.
Sioux City Journal
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
KGLO News
Charles City parents plead not guilty to child endangerment charges
CHARLES CITY — The parents of a Charles City four-month-old who suffered a severe head injury have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges. 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 19-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries.
KIMT
1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with a parked Jeep. The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it happened at 5 p.m. at 12434 Spruce Ave. when a motorcycle driven by Johnathan Goerish, 37, of Clear Lake, hit the vehicle. A passenger was not...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Spring Valley Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
