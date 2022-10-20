ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
FRISCO, TX
Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano

Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
PLANO, TX
WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine

Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville

Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson

Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
RICHARDSON, TX
ATI Physical Therapy treating patients in new Lake Highlands location in Dallas

The business offers specialized physical therapy treatments for various conditions at clinics across Texas and the United States. (Courtesy Results Physiotherapy) ATI Physical Therapy opened Sept. 19 at 9660 Audelia Road, Ste. 101, in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, and is now seeing patients. The clinic offers physical therapy treatments, specialty therapy services, worker’s comp rehabilitation, sports medicine physical therapy, hand therapy and women’s health physical therapy. ATI offers morning and evening appointments upon request as well as online treatments options. 972-645-9569.
DALLAS, TX
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob's Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.  Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
DALLAS, TX
Spitz Frisco offering Mediterranean wraps, bowls, salads

Spitz Frisco's menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Spitz Frisco, a Mediterranean street food restaurant and bar, opened Sept. 29 at 6851 Warren Parkway, Ste. 201, Frisco, owner Samarth Patel said. Its menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. The location’s bar features a selection of ale and beer from local breweries, regional wines, sangria and cocktails, according to its website. 214-407-8485. https://spitz-restaurant.com/mediterranean-food-frisco-restaurant-bar/
Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location

Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
SHERMAN, TX
Shoot 360 brings basketball training facility to Lewisville

Shoot 360 opened its Lewisville location Aug. 1. (Courtesy Shoot 360) Shoot 360 opened its Lewisville location Aug. 1. The basketball training facility is at 1501 Fairway Drive, Ste. 200, and helps athletes improve their skills using advanced technology. The facility features skills training exercises, such as shooting, passing and virtual competition. Skill-specific classes, expert floor coaching and personal training are also offered. 972-219-5632.
LEWISVILLE, TX
