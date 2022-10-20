WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for an offense out of Burke County. Leilani Marie Simon, Quinton Simon’s mom, was sentenced in April to 12 months of probation on a charge of burglary in the first degree in October 2020, according to court records.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO