Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Suspects arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year. The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road. When deputies arrived, employees told them a...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for an offense out of Burke County. Leilani Marie Simon, Quinton Simon’s mom, was sentenced in April to 12 months of probation on a charge of burglary in the first degree in October 2020, according to court records.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
WRDW-TV
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
WRDW-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
WRDW-TV
Domestic violence reports are down: What the stats tell us
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen an increase in crime around the area, but the numbers for domestic violence are down. In 2022, Richmond County shows more than 10,000 reports of domestic violence. Columbia County has more than 500, and Aiken County has more than 1,600. We spoke with...
WRDW-TV
Evans Middle School student charged with threatening violence
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans Middle School student has been charged with making a threat of violence against the school. It happened Monday according to the Columbia County School District. Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with...
WRDW-TV
Caught on video: Waynesboro fast-food customer throws tantrum
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fast-food customer threw a temper tantrum at a drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and toss around equipment. The Waynesboro Police Department posted video of the tantrum on Facebook, asking the public to help identify the culprit. “This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Fairmount Street in Augusta on Monday morning. The call came in at 3:51 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 4:45 a.m. as smoke came from the rooftop. According to dispatchers, there were...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina agencies partnering to combat opioid crisis
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say overdose deaths in the two-state continue to be a problem that’s only getting worse. In South Carolina, DHEC and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to start a new program to slow down the number of victims. For almost a...
WRDW-TV
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared...
WRDW-TV
Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Richmond, Columbia counties ready for busy week of early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting started back up again Monday for week two in Georgia. Election officials are saying they’re seeing thousands of people walking through the polling site doors and cast their vote. Every day during the first week of early voting, Richmond County beat the midterm...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday. For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory”...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
WRDW-TV
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 between exit 190 and exit 194. It is unknown at this time what the cause of traffic is, but a witness says two 18-wheelers appear to be on the side of the road. News 12 is working to...
WRDW-TV
Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Georgians continuing to cast early ballots in historic numbers, two weeks remain until Nov. 8, Election Day for Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms. Early voting ends Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day. As of Tuesday morning, about 892,000 Georgia voters has cast their ballot...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Laura Warren | Keeping safe from cyber attacks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like it or not, we depend on technology more and more. Cyber thieves are finding new ways to take advantage of us. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and Jeff Morris, with the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Augusta University, is here to talk about it one on one with Laura Warren.
Comments / 0