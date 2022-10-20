ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Scam targeting older adults claims their son is in jail

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWnnx_0igYZQS600

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is warning the community of a new scam that is directly aimed at older adults where the caller claims to be a family member who is in jail and in need of money.

According to DPD, there have been two similar reports of this type of scam in the month of October. Police said that in both instances a person called the victims claiming to be their son and said they were jailed for a car crash.

DPD said the caller was either crying or stating they suffered a facial injury in the alleged crash as a way to conceal the difference in the tone of their voice in comparison to the victims’ sons.

More than 2 dozen sex assault calls at CU this year

The scammer claims they need money for either bail or because the car crash led to serious injury or death to another person involved. According to DPD, the scammers would then instruct the victims to withdraw money from their bank, put it in an envelope, and then meet up with someone to give them the money.

DPD said the transferring of the envelopes would usually occur at the victim’s home causing a significant personal safety concern.

According to DPD, the in-person money transfer, as seen in these cases, is a new element in fraud cases.

DPD encourages the community to speak to their older adult loved ones and warn them of this scam and report any incidents to their local police department immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i-70scout.com

Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel

DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.
DENVER, CO
hflamppost.com

Has the JonBenet Ramsey case finally been solved?

In the 1996 cold case of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Boulder police were solely to blame for not identifying a prime suspect. It is until October 5th, when JonBenet’s brother “slammed” the Boulder PD. “Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy