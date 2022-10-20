ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Beachwood police mourn death of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury, 54, a Willoughby resident who died at his home Oct. 21. “Lt. Atterbury was an excellent officer, leader and a good man who dedicated 26 years of service to our department,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in a news release.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Alert for missing 83-year-old man with dementia canceled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for 83-year-old David Burgess. Burgess was reported missing and endangered by Cleveland Clinic police Monday night after he drove away earlier in the day. The circumstances surrounding his return are not...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman die in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and...
AKRON, OH

