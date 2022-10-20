Read full article on original website
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Cleveland police dropped the ball, but a research project is catching rapists anyway: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over seven years, nearly 15,000 suspects and offenders in Cuyahoga County should have been swabbed for DNA by criminal justice authorities but were not. We’re talking about missed opportunities to solve cold cases, including murders and rapes, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris...
Beachwood police mourn death of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. John (Chris) Atterbury, 54, a Willoughby resident who died at his home Oct. 21. “Lt. Atterbury was an excellent officer, leader and a good man who dedicated 26 years of service to our department,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in a news release.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Health officials step in after Cleveland man says he is ‘living next to a jungle’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started looking into an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. “No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said...
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Civil trial begins for Euclid officer who shot, killed man in 2017
The civil trial of the Euclid Police officer who shot and killed Luke Stewart in 2017 started in Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court Monday.
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As election day approaches next month, Cuyahoga County is still cleaning up one mess from the last election. Two men pleaded guilty Monday to sending out illegal robocalls to Ohioans ahead of the 2020 election. Jack Burkman is from Virginia, and Jacob Wohl is from California.
Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation. Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any...
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
Alert for missing 83-year-old man with dementia canceled
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for 83-year-old David Burgess. Burgess was reported missing and endangered by Cleveland Clinic police Monday night after he drove away earlier in the day. The circumstances surrounding his return are not...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Man, woman die in Akron fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and...
Car crashes into apartment in Cleveland, pinning 2 people inside
Several people were trapped after a car crashed into an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning.
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Fire, explosions level Cleveland business
Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland's east side Tuesday.
Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman plead guilty to felony for 2020 election robocalls targeting Cleveland voters
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two right-wing conspiracy theorists who placed thousands of robocalls with false information to largely minority and Democratic voters in Cleveland in the months before the November 2020 election pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of...
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas. U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs. Anyone with information on Jones is asked...
