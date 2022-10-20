ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

I'm a product of Downey Unified: Yes on Measure K

I feel kind of funny talking about Measure K. I’m not a homeowner. I don’t have a child in the Downey Unified School District. You could argue that I really don’t have much stake in the matter. What I can say I have is a quality education,...
DOWNEY, CA
OPINION: Claudia Frometa, Hector Sosa represent best chance to move Downey forward

We always say that Downey’s future hangs in the balance of the election, but I’m not sure we’ve always taken it seriously. Until now, there’s always been a feeling of security that the right people will be voted in and Downey will remain the beacon of light, prosperity, and positivity that surrounding cities aspire to.
DOWNEY, CA
Downey considers 3-year extension for theater management company

DOWNEY – The City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding VenueTech a three-year contract extension for day-to-day management of the Downey Civic Theatre. VenueTech has managed the theater since 2010. The contract under consideration would pay VenueTech $250,000 annually – an increase from their current fee of $215,000 –...
DOWNEY, CA
El Monte announces death of police chief

EL MONTE - Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died from unspecified health issues, according to a department statement. Lowry died Monday. He was 45. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time," Acting Chief Jake Fisher...
EL MONTE, CA

