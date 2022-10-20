NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Patriots Quarterback News

© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has been putting on a show with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer sidelined with injuries as of late.

However, it doesn't sound like Zappe has done enough to steal the starting gig away from Jones, the former Alabama star.

Per well-regarded Patriots reporter Jeff Howe, the Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback.

"There is no QB controversy in New England. When Mac Jones is healthy enough to return to play, he’ll be the starter, per sources," said Howe.

Fans don't seem too surprised by this. But if Mac Jones keeps turning the ball over like he did during the first few weeks of the season Bill Belichick has to consider Bailey Zappe.

"this is like the mike white and zach wilson situation from last year. we all know Mac is the starter when healthy, gives the patriots the best chance to win," one fan said.

"Let’s see if Zappe has another decent game Monday night. If he wins and doesn’t turn the ball over…it’s a legit controversy," another fan wrote.

"Absolutely as he should be. But if he keeps turning the ball over like he did in the first few weeks, Bill should absolutely consider playing Zappe," a fan commented.

The Patriots play the Bears of Chicago next Monday night. Mac Jones is expected to be ready to go.