ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stunning Tom Brady Admission

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpWTb_0igYYjAO00

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

An old podcast clip of Ryan Fitzpatrick absolutely blasting Tom Brady is resurfacing on social media this week.

During his previous appearance on "Pardon My Take" Fitzpatrick explains whey Brady just "pisses" him off.

Brady and the Patriots beat up on the rest of the AFC East many times, and that includes teams Fitzpatrick quarterbacked for.

However, the one time Fitzpatrick beat Brady back in 2011 the legend didn't even shake hands with the longtime NFL journeyman.

"I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass—every single year they’re beating us," Fitzpatrick said . "We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start, and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them.

“It was like wonderful to see and runs straight off, like no handshake, no quarterback middle-of-the-field where the cameras are, ‘Hey, stay healthy, buddy.’ You know, pat me on the head and let me go. He just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that it was like, let’s make this dude respect me.”

Wow.

Let's take a look at what the NFL world is saying about Fitzpatrick's stunning admission on Brady.

"Well maybe that full go arrogant attitude is what makes him great. Maybe if he was just full of humility he wouldn't have been the GOAT. Ryan is a nice guy but he was also just a journeyman QB," one fan said.

"Not trying to diss the guy, but it’s telling that he talks about it like the highlight of his career was beating Tom Brady, while Brady’s is winning Super Bowls. Levels to it," another fan wrote.

"That's the difference between Brady and all these guys; he's focused on Lombardi while they're all focused on Brady," a fan commented.

Brady may not be well-liked by his peers, but he's almost has as many Super Bowl rings as fingers. We're sure he will be just fine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Posts Cryptic Message Amid Rumors

Actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, appeared to acknowledge the quarterback's reported impending divorce in a cryptic Instagram post. Moynihan, 51, who dated Brady from 2004-06 and has a son with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, shared a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon on her personal IG account over the weekend.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's What Rams Offered Panthers For Christian McCaffrey

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers weren't alone in offering a haul for former Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey.  Reports surfacing last week stated that the Los Angeles Rams offered a second and third-round pick as well as a potential player for McCaffrey. However, new ...
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Are Blowing Up His New Video With Comments About Gisele Bündchen

Breaking his silence amid news about his potential marital woes with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady took to Instagram to speak about his TB12 Method. Although his video was informative, Instagram followers were focused on what is going on between Tom Brady and his wife. “He’s going to replace his wedding ring for another [Super Bowl] ring this year,” one person commented. Another commenter asked, “Soooo does this mean you are single now Tom?”
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
781
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy