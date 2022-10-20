Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
Cats and Potions Halloween Card
These cute cats are in a tree ready to brew up some mischief this Halloween. Jessica used products from Lawn Fawn to create this wonderful card design. I love the big bright moon and the constellation pattern paper makes a beautiful quick and easy background for the scene!. Visit the...
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Pumpkin Cross Stitch Pattern
We’re getting down to the wire on Halloween crafting, but this is a pretty quick one that you still have time to stitch. This jack o’lantern cross stitch pattern from Yarnspirations uses four colors of thread. it’s 60 by 59 stitches or about 4.25 inches square on 14 count fabric.
Recycled Crafts
Old Fashion Camera Shaped Album
Marie used dies from Spellbinders to create these amazing Old Fashion Camera Shaped Mini Albums and matching greeting card. The album cover looks like the camera and has slots inside that hold the pages. The pages are tabbed and come out individually for a very unique album design. Learn more...
Recycled Crafts
Little Witches Halloween Cards
How cute are these tiny witches on these fun Halloween cards from Amy R.!? She used new stamps and dies from Mama Elephant to create her card designs. She used ink pads in Halloween colors to ink blend the backgrounds onto white sticker backed paper, removed the dies, stacked black cardstock behind to give them lots of depth and then adhered them back to the card front then added the little stamped witches.
Recycled Crafts
Thanksgiving Card with Mica Stain Leaves
Wow, check out all the dimension, texture and shine on this stunning slimline card from Nichol! She die cut tags, leaves and acorn images from white cardstock and then sprayed them with Tim Holtz Distress Mica Stains for fabulous shimmer and color. She also added some stamping to the tag, stenciling to the background and heat embossing for the sentiment.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Pixelated Witch’s Hat Throw Pillow For Halloween
Calling all scrap quilters! This project is for you. Gather up all of your white, black and orange scraps and make this easy pixelated Witch’s Hat throw pillow. It comes to us from Create with Claudia. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of the supplies you...
Recycled Crafts
A Great Cowl to Wear While Riding Your Broom
While Halloween is right around the corner, I feel like the Broom Riding Cowl is a great option to wear throughout the fall (and maybe longer, depending on the colors you use to knit yours). This cowl uses DK weight yarn and features colorwork moons and other designs. Can we...
Recycled Crafts
Johnnie Layette Set Knit Pattern
Snuggle your baby up in this soft textured dot fabric with a coordinating hat to match. Layettes are perfect for making as gift bundles, they are often well received as they are very usual when the baby comes along. Finished Size: Blanket: 32 1/4″, Hat circumference:12 (13 1/2, 15, 16...
Recycled Crafts
Coin Purse with a Zipper Front Pocket – Sewing Tutorial
If one zipper on a coin purse is good, two is even better! This little coin purse has one zipper across the top, and then another zipper on a small pocket on the front. Happiest Camper has a tutorial showing how to make this coin purse with a zipper front pocket. The front pocket is the perfect place to keep your change. There’s also a key ring so you can easily attach it to your keys.
Recycled Crafts
Colorwork Ups the Skill on This Simple Tee
I love a good simple tee, but some good details make it more fun to knit and to wear. The Samah pattern by Nidhi Kansal features a little bit of texture down the sides and a deep colorwork pattern at the hem. It’s a repeating pattern that uses three colors...
Recycled Crafts
How to Embroidery a Felt Holiday Camper Garland
This felt holiday camper garland from The Yellow Birdhouse is just about as cute as it gets. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of all of the materials that you are going to need. In addition it has downloadable templates for the camper. Make yours in all sorts of fun felt colors or make them all the same. The colors are totally up to you.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Dogs Layout with Flocking
How cute are these little Corgi Dogs dressed up as Oreos with Milk for Halloween!? Katrin added lots of texture to her layout using flocking and gel glitter. She used different colors of flocking to add a fuzzy texture to every other die cut letter in her title, using pattern papers for the other letters. She also used black glitter gel on the spider web die cut to add lots of fun sparkle too.
