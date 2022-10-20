ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

FOX8 News

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
OXFORD, NC
WXII 12

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges and given $500,000 bond

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A Reidsville man was charged on Monday after being accused in an assault and kidnapping. Raymond Rivers III was arrested by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office after weekend reports of the incident. The woman affected is expected to be "okay," according to officials. She wasn't identified...
REIDSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Graham man with outstanding warrant arrested following traffic stop

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Graham with an outstanding warrant was arrested Monday afternoon after a traffic stop on North Carolina Highway 87, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they saw a vehicle driving left of center while traveling south on NC 87 before...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man taken to hospital after Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Blywood Road after getting a report of a firearm discharge. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by […]
GREENSBORO, NC

