Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
Related
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Burlington Cracker Barrel, woman arrested, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made following a shooting outside of a Cracker Barrel in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. FOX8 is told there was a dispute in the parking lot at the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road between two adults who knew each other. […]
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
6 shot in North Carolina, including 18-month-old: police
On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
Oxford police chief: 18-month-old, adult still hospitalized after shooting at celebration of life
"I don't think there's words that can possibly describe the level of trauma that this brings to a community."
cbs17
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
WRAL
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
Person dies after early morning shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. According to the police department, they were called to Woodside Drive around three a.m. about a shooting. When they got there, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they […]
WXII 12
Man faces kidnapping, assault charges and given $500,000 bond
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A Reidsville man was charged on Monday after being accused in an assault and kidnapping. Raymond Rivers III was arrested by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office after weekend reports of the incident. The woman affected is expected to be "okay," according to officials. She wasn't identified...
cbs17
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after kidnapping, assault in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.” Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. […]
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh
Raleigh Police officers did not locate the victim until about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon.
Randleman community holds benefit in honor of Katie Bishop, who was killed by her roommate
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A community came together in Randleman to show love and support for family and friends of Katie Bishop. Bishop was killed a week and a half ago in her apartment and found stabbed to death in her bedroom closet. “It’s just a tragedy that she’s just...
cbs17
Durham police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago. On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty...
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
WXII 12
Graham man with outstanding warrant arrested following traffic stop
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Graham with an outstanding warrant was arrested Monday afternoon after a traffic stop on North Carolina Highway 87, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they saw a vehicle driving left of center while traveling south on NC 87 before...
Man taken to hospital after Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Blywood Road after getting a report of a firearm discharge. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by […]
Comments / 2