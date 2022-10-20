Now is your chance to take home a chair from former Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake fans, this is an offer you might not want to pass up on.

Starting tomorrow, some chairs from the former Rio Tinto Stadium will be for sale.

The stadium was renamed "America First Field" in September.

They may not be the most comfortable seats, but they sure do hold a lot of memories.

You'll only need ten bucks to take home one of the chairs. Donations will be accepted via cash or Venmo.

If you want a chair, head to the South end of the stadium starting at noon on Friday and you can take home one (or many) of the chairs.

Numbers are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.