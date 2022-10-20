U.S. Alpine Ski Team keeps Parkites Macuga, Nyman, adds Bigatel

PARK CITY, Utah — U.S. Ski and Snowboard officially announced the 43 athletes of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.



Two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin, 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and seven-time World Cup downhill podium finisher Breezy Johnson highlight the deep list of talented alpine athletes representing the U.S. Alpine Ski Team this season.



B Team nominations are led by Ava Sunshine Jemison, Lauren Macuga, and Allie Resnick’s leap from the D Team based on their solid and consistent results during the 2021-22 season, highlighted by Jemison’s silver medal in the super-G and Macuga’s bronze in the downhill at the 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships. The 2022 Junior World Super-G champion, Isaiah Nelson, is joining the B-team crew.



Camden Palmquist, Jay Poulter, and Cooper Puckett are moving from the D Team to the C Team for the 2022-23 season, while D Team nominations include three fresh faces—Elisabeth Bocock, Kaitlin Keane, and Kjersti Moritz.



The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup kicks off with a weekend of giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, October 22-23 before heading to Zermatt/Cervinia, Switzerland/Italy, for a debut downhill on tour on October 29-30 for men and November 5-6 for women. The 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are scheduled for February 6-19 in Courchevel/Meribel, France.



This season will also feature four World Cups in the United States, including the women’s slalom and giant slalom races at the Heroic Killington Cup November 26-27, the Xfinity Birds of Prey men’s speed events at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado December 3-5, the men’s tech series in Palisades Tahoe, California February 25-26, and a men’s speed series in Aspen, Colorado March 3-4.



“We’re really looking forward to the season starting and are ready to hit the ground running starting here in Soelden on October 22,” says Alpine Director Patrick Riml in a statement.

“This year, we have a solid group of veterans who are consistently improving and an extremely talented group of young athletes climbing the ranks throughout all disciplines. The future of alpine skiing in America is looking very promising.”

2022-23 U.S. Alpine Ski Team



(Hometown; Club; Birthdate)



A TEAM



Women



Breezy Johnson (Victor, Idaho; Rowmark Ski Academy; 1/19/1996)

Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, Minnesota; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and University of Vermont; 4/7/1994)

Nina O’Brien (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; 11/29/1997)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995)



Men



Bryce Bennett (Lake Tahoe, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1992)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club; 3/27/1992)

Tommy Ford (Bend, Oregon; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; 3/20/1989)

Travis Ganong (Lake Tahoe, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1988)

Steven Nyman (Sundance, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard/Sundance Ski Team; 2/12/1982)

River Radamus (Edwards, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998)



B TEAM



Women



Keely Cashman (Strawberry, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 4/4/1999)

AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 12/5/2000)

Lauren Macuga (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 7/4/2002)

Alice Merryweather (Hingham, Massachusetts; Attitash Race Team/Stratton Mountain School; 10/5/1996)

Allie Resnick (Vail, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 9/1/2001)

Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora, Oregon; White Pass Ski Club; 7/13/1992)

Isabella Wright (Salt Lake City, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 2/10/1997)



Men



Erik Arvidsson (Woodside, California; Team Palisades Tahoe and Middlebury College; 9/3/1996)

Bridger Gile (Aspen, Colorado, Aspen Valley Ski Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/15/1999)

Jared Goldberg (Holladay, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 6/15/1991)

Isaiah Nelson(Wayzata, Minnesota; Buck Hill Ski Racing Club; 4/3/2001)

Kyle Negomir (Littleton, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/3/1998)

Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, Vermont; Green Mountain Valley School; 9/5/2000)

Jett Seymour (Steamboat, Colorado; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/University of Denver Ski Team; 11/5/1998)

Luke Winters (Gresham, Oregon; Sugar Bowl Academy; 4/2/1997)



C TEAM



Women



Katie Hensien (Redmond, Washington; Rowmark Ski Academy; 12/1/1999)

Ava Sunshine Jemison (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002)

Alix Wilkinson (Mammoth Lakes, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 8/2/2000)

Zoe Zimmermann (Gilford, New Hampshire; Burke Mountain Academy; 5/16/2002)



Men



Camden Palmquist (Eagan, Minnesota; Team Summit Colorado; 4/15/2003)

Jay Poulter (Bondville, Vermont; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Stratton Mountain School; 7/1/2003)

Cooper Puckett (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; 3/31/2003)



D TEAM



Women



Storm Klomhaus (Boulder, Colorado; Team X Alpine/University of Denver Ski Team; 7/17/1998)

Mary Bocock (Salt Lake City, Utah; Rowmark Ski Academy; 10/3/2003)

Elisabeth Bocock (Salt Lake City, Utah; Rowmark Ski Academy; 2005)

Kaitlyn Keane (Vail, Colorado; Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; 2004)

Kjersti Moritz (Vail, Colorado; Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; 11/27/04)

Emma Resnick (Vail, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 7/23/2003)

Dasha Romanov (Thornton, Colorado; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 5/3/2003)



Men



Justin Bigatel (Park City, Utah; Burke Mountain Academy; 4/29/2003)

Ryder Sarchett (Ketchum, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 7/28/2003)

Jack Smith (Sun Valley, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 4/24/2001)



2022-23 Alpine Coaches & Staff



Alpine Director: Patrick Riml

Alpine Development Director: Chip Knight

Alpine Communications Manager: Sierra Ryder

Director of High Performance: Gillian Bower

Director of Alpine Sport Science: Per Lundstam



MEN



Men’s World Cup Speed:



Head Coach: Randy Pelkey

Coach: Urban Planinsek

Coach: Scott Veenis

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ben Black

Coach: Austin Savaria

Physical Therapist: Caitlin Ciccone



Men’s World Cup/Europa Cup Tech:



Head Coach: Ian Garner

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Nate Bryant

Slalom Coach: Matiz Scube

Coach: Parker Gray

Europa Cup Lead Coach: Matt Underhill

Coach: Michael Bansmer

Physical Therapist: Tim Andrews



Men’s Development:



Head Coach: Graham Finn

Coach: Nate Bryant



WOMEN



Women’s Head Coach:



Paul Kristofic



Women’s World Cup Speed:



Head Coach: Jeff Lackie

Coach: Burkhard Schaffer

Coach: Fletcher McDonald

Physical Therapist: Scott Gehret



Team Shiffrin



Head Coach: Mike Day

Coach: Mark Mitter

Physical Therapist: Reagan Dewhirst

Public Relations: Megan Harrod



Women’s World Cup/Europa Cup:



Head Coach: Magnus Andersson

Coach: Kip Sprangler

Europa Cup Lead Coach: Marjan Cernigoj

Europa Cup Coach: Martin Harris



Women’s Development:



Head Coach: Shaun Goodwin

Coach: Foreste Peterson

