Vehicle fire on Howard Frankland Bridge causing traffic backups on I-275

A vehicle caught fire on the northbound side of the Howard Frankland Bridge on Thursday afternoon, blocking multiple lanes of traffic on Interstate 275.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s FL511 Tampa Bay said it happened in the area of mile marker 34 and classified it as a “major” incident. The right three lanes are blocked.

Traffic camera footage showed the smoking vehicle and fire engines on the side of the bridge.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

