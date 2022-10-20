Read full article on original website
Yellen says inflation remains Biden's No. 1 priority as Democrats face election onslaught
Fighting record-high inflation remains a top priority for the Biden administration, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, addressing a growing concern about the state of the U.S. economy ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. "Let me be very clear: inflation in the United States remains far too high," Yellen...
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala
Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
John Schneider rips 'narcissistic' Hollywood culture for being 'afraid to have independent thought'
"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider calls out the "narcissistic" Hollywood culture that cares more about "the bottom line" than independent thought.
Lawsuit filed against California weed companies for not getting consumers high enough
A lawsuit was filed against two California weed companies for allegedly using false advertising. It claims products were marketed with higher THC levels than they actually contained.
Economists rip White House for economic 'spin': 'Actively making the problem worse'
Multiple economists ripped the White House on Monday after chief of staff Ron Klain posted a tweet downplaying negative economic news as "noise."
Larry Kudlow: Biden is incapable of telling the truth
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow critiques President Biden, comparing his economic policies to former President Donald Trump's and the impact that Americans face on "Kudlow."
South Carolina family-run cheesesteak restaurant closes, cites inflation and labor shortage
A South Carolina cheesesteak restaurant owned by the same family for three generations is closing its doors amid soaring inflation and an ongoing labor shortage.
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Kendra Scott reveals how Dolly Parton inspired her to become one of the richest self-made women in America
The 1980 film "9 to 5," which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, inspired Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott Jewlery to launch a multimillion-dollar business.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Democrats ask Biden for another strategic oil release, this time to heat homes in New England
Democrats have asked President Biden to release home heating oil reserves to keep prices low this winter, saying Putin and COVID have caused a disruption in energy supplies.
Chicago man secretly leaves behind 'life-changing' $11M estate for 119 relatives
A Chicago man who died of natural causes before Christmas in 2016 has left behind $11 million for his family in what officials say is a national record.
Hawaiian Airlines secures deal to operate Amazon cargo planes
Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, secured a new deal with Amazon on Friday to operate 10 cargo planes starting next fall. The airline will operate 10 leased Airbus A330-300 jets to move cargo between airports near Amazon's operation facilities, according to an announcement from Hawaiian. The agreement may increase the fleet in the future "depending on Amazon's future business needs."
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Retail giant Adidas said Tuesday that it terminated its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following his recent remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
