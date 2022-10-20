ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

BCPS seeking volunteers for upcoming robotics events in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials are seeking volunteers to serve in key roles during upcoming robotics tournaments. The Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation and VEX have partnered to provide free, online training, testing, and certification for those interested in serving as volunteers. “This will be our first...
TOWSON, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness

Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New funding will help state police reduce the flow of dangerous drugs in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police will receive roughly $2.7 million in federal funding to fight against the use of illegal and dangerous drugs across the state.Maryland's Democrats U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Reps. Stenny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and Anthony Brown announced the new funding on Monday.The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Methamphetamine Program and Anti-Heroin Task Force, according to congressional staff.These programs help state law enforcement agencies investigate and shut down laboratories and drug distribution networks that facilitate the sale of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, congressional staff said.The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion in the advancement of community policing, according to congressional staff. Some of that money has been shared through grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers, congressional staff said.
MARYLAND STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

MSDE: Maryland’s declining National Assessment of Educational Progress scores reflect nationwide learning loss trends

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Department of Education officials say state student scores followed a national declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), continuing a downward trajectory that began in 2013 and worsened during the pandemic. Maryland participates in the NAEP, a biennial assessment of fourth and...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Fire Damages Caroline County Home

RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD

