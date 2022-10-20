ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The Boise Man in the Neon Roller Skates on Cole [true short story]

Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
BOISE, ID
Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]

Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today. When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.
BOISE, ID
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It's Closing After 7 Years

Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
BOISE, ID
Top 5 Greatest Places for Incredible Brownies in Boise

If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? You’re in luck, because we’ve included a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
BOISE, ID
What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
CALDWELL, ID
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
Go Back in History at Idaho's Famous "Map Rock" in Nampa

My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
NAMPA, ID
How To Get Paid To Talk About Movies in Boise

If you're in the market for a job and love movies, there is a spot here in Boise that might be just what you're looking for. According to Indeed.com, Regal Edwards Boise IMAX Theater is hiring for the position of "movie researcher" and is paying up to $18 an hour for the part-time job.
BOISE, ID
Buy Your Powerball Ticket at One of Idaho's Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Powerball drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. If you went to bed on Saturday night with dreams of waking up a millionaire, you were probably really disappointed when you checked your ticket on Sunday morning and discovered that you did NOT win the $580 million drawing.
IDAHO STATE
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It's Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
BOISE, ID
The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
BOISE, ID
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner

Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
IDAHO STATE
