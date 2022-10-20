ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

21-year-old man and juvenile arrested for LDS church vandalism

POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection to vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. According to documents, he caused over $1,000 worth of damage. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
POCATELLO, ID
Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack

CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
CHUBBUCK, ID
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
CHUBBUCK, ID
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving

IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
Pet of the Week: Bowser

Bowser is a four-year-old boxer/pitbull mix. He is a friendly guy who adores kids, doesn’t bark a lot and does amazing in car rides. Bowser loves to go on walks and is a great cuddler. He does not like to share his home with goats or cats and does ok with some dogs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Robert “Bob” Siedelmann

Robert “Bob” Siedelmann, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 23, 2022. Military Honors will be performed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, by the Bonneville Country Veterans Memorial Team. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jeannine Beckman

Our mother and grandmother, Frankie Jeannine Wood Beckman, age 93, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jeannine was born January 18, 1929, in New Sweden to Edna and Kenneth Wood. She attended school at New Sweden School and Idaho Falls High School. Jeannine always loved telling her grandchildren stories about riding to school in a horse-drawn wagon driven by her dad and playing the clarinet in the high school marching band.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ISU Haunted Science Lab opens to the public this weekend

POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, October 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
POCATELLO, ID
Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’

IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

