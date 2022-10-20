POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection to vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. According to documents, he caused over $1,000 worth of damage. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.

