Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested for LDS church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection to vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. According to documents, he caused over $1,000 worth of damage. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack
CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
eastidahonews.com
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
eastidahonews.com
2 taken to hospital after driver crosses center line and slams into SUV
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Monday at U S91 near Tyhee Road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights...
eastidahonews.com
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
eastidahonews.com
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: Larry Miller reflects on changes he’s witnessed during his lifetime
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
eastidahonews.com
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Bowser
Bowser is a four-year-old boxer/pitbull mix. He is a friendly guy who adores kids, doesn’t bark a lot and does amazing in car rides. Bowser loves to go on walks and is a great cuddler. He does not like to share his home with goats or cats and does ok with some dogs.
eastidahonews.com
Robert “Bob” Siedelmann
Robert “Bob” Siedelmann, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 23, 2022. Military Honors will be performed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, by the Bonneville Country Veterans Memorial Team. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
I’m $10K in debt and I only make $30K a year. How do I navigate my way through it?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote
SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well. Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.
eastidahonews.com
Jeannine Beckman
Our mother and grandmother, Frankie Jeannine Wood Beckman, age 93, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jeannine was born January 18, 1929, in New Sweden to Edna and Kenneth Wood. She attended school at New Sweden School and Idaho Falls High School. Jeannine always loved telling her grandchildren stories about riding to school in a horse-drawn wagon driven by her dad and playing the clarinet in the high school marching band.
eastidahonews.com
ISU Haunted Science Lab opens to the public this weekend
POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, October 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
eastidahonews.com
Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’
IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Comments / 0