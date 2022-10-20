Read full article on original website
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for many counties until 7 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for the following counties until 7 p.m.: Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Cullman, Hale, Jefferson, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker. Most of us will experience a burst of heavy rainfall and gusty winds when the squall line moves through this afternoon and evening, but a few may experience more intense weather. Severe wind gusts will be possible and even spin up tornadoes and that’s why a watch is in effect for that potential. So, prepare for the potential, have ways of getting warning information, and know what you would do if a warning were issued. Prepare also for power outages with the gusty winds coming through.
selmasun.com
Sav-A-Life Selma hosts online auction
The Sav-A-Life Selma annual online auction is coming up in November, and there are already a lot of great gifts that will be auctioned off. . The whole event will be online so you can bid from home. Sav-A-Life, also known as Safe Harbor, gives help and hope to families that are experiencing crisis pregnancies. And now that abortion is illegal in Alabama, they are one of the only resources for families in that situation.
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
Viral video shows Dothan head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
WSFA
‘Alarming’ flu increase forces Alex City Schools into remote learning
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within the Alexander City School system will move to remote learning after an “alarming” increase in flu cases. According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In another high-octane Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle, Tuskegee (6-2, 5-0 SIAC) defeated Lane 35-31 in the Bluff City Classic, held inside of Crump Stadium to win their second Classic game on the year. The game started off with a bang as freshman Mikael King (Tuskegee, Ala.) returned the opening kick 75 […] The post Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
WSFA
Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition
MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - The saying “kids are our future” is Autauga County Schools’ motivation for one of their latest’s advancements. On Monday, school officials celebrated Marbury High School’s new agricultural science addition, along with a new life skills classroom for special education students, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WSFA
ACES report shows significant increase in emergency teacher certificates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services report shows that 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year. That’s an increase of 1052% since 2010.
WSFA
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
Comments / 0