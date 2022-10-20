Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees
Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
erienewsnow.com
Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?
There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
erienewsnow.com
Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed
Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
alleghenycampus.com
Meadville residents protest rent hikes
Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
abc27.com
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
erienewsnow.com
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations
We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
foxwilmington.com
Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside
A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
wnynewsnow.com
Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
County Executive continues DEI Commission reset, removing more appointees
Another shake-up for the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the county executive removed more appointees. The Erie County executive has removed Commissioner Adrienne Dixon in an effort that he said continues to eliminate any improprieties among the DEI commission, but the chief administrative officer for the commission felt that they have been […]
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
Cyberattack possible cause of Erie’s 911 outage on Sunday
Technical glitch or cyber attack? Investigators are trying to determine what caused Erie County’s 911 system to go down for about an hour. According to county officials, a deactivated cell phone dialed 911 every seven seconds. The center received about 750 calls from this phone and said these calls prevented other wireless callers from getting through […]
Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma
For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
Comments / 2