Meadville, PA

abc27 News

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees

Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?

There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed

Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
alleghenycampus.com

Meadville residents protest rent hikes

Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
MEADVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations

We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
ERIE, PA
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside

A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

County Executive continues DEI Commission reset, removing more appointees

Another shake-up for the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the county executive removed more appointees. The Erie County executive has removed Commissioner Adrienne Dixon in an effort that he said continues to eliminate any improprieties among the DEI commission, but the chief administrative officer for the commission felt that they have been […]
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cyberattack possible cause of Erie’s 911 outage on Sunday

Technical glitch or cyber attack?  Investigators are trying to determine what caused Erie County’s 911 system to go down for about an hour. According to county officials, a deactivated cell phone dialed 911 every seven seconds. The center received about 750 calls from this phone and said these calls prevented other wireless callers from getting through […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma

For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
JAMESTOWN, NY

