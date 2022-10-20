77-Year-Old Man Dies 7 Weeks After Being Struck by SUV in Corona

A 77-year-old man has died after he was struck by an SUV in Corona seven weeks ago (Photo: Google Maps)

A 77-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV in Corona seven weeks ago.

Richard Wasley, of Manhattan, succumbed to his injuries Monday having been hit by a Chevy Traverse at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 114th Street on Aug. 25.

The driver, 46, was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. when he made a left turn onto 114th Street and plowed into Wasley, police said.

The victim was in the crosswalk of the intersection at the time of the collision, according to the NYPD. The crosswalk is located in front of the Stadium Gas filling station.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Wasley lying on the roadway with head trauma.

Wasley, who was from the Fort George section of Manhattan, was transported by EMS to New York- Presbyterian Hospital-Queens in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Monday.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was issued with a summons for failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said. No arrests have been made.