A Jane Doe in the Danny Masterson sexual assault trial testified that a Scientology executive blamed her for the alleged rape, saying, “You can’t rape someone you are in a relationship with.” The Jane Doe, referred to as CB, was a longtime girlfriend of Masterson’s at the time. After waking up in their bed in pain and bleeding with a tear in her anus, she learned from Masterson that she’d been unconscious as he raped her, she said. She said she went to Scientology ethics officer Miranda Scoggins in 2003, who told her there “was no crime committed” and placed her in an ethics program. She also said Scoggins told her “we’re all responsible for the condition we’re in” and that she “had done something to cause it.” Masterson faces 45 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty on three counts of forcible rape that took place between 2001 and 2003. The trial is set to conclude on Nov. 19.Read it at Deadline

20 MINUTES AGO