At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Danny Masterson Accuser Says Scientology Official Blamed Her for Alleged Rape
A Jane Doe in the Danny Masterson sexual assault trial testified that a Scientology executive blamed her for the alleged rape, saying, “You can’t rape someone you are in a relationship with.” The Jane Doe, referred to as CB, was a longtime girlfriend of Masterson’s at the time. After waking up in their bed in pain and bleeding with a tear in her anus, she learned from Masterson that she’d been unconscious as he raped her, she said. She said she went to Scientology ethics officer Miranda Scoggins in 2003, who told her there “was no crime committed” and placed her in an ethics program. She also said Scoggins told her “we’re all responsible for the condition we’re in” and that she “had done something to cause it.” Masterson faces 45 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty on three counts of forcible rape that took place between 2001 and 2003. The trial is set to conclude on Nov. 19.Read it at Deadline
Bloody person found hog-tied with shoelaces and rope on Oregon bridge
NEWPORT, Ore. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after police found a person calling for help who was hog-tied and covered in blood. According to the Newport Police Department, on Oct. 21 at approximately 11 p.m., officers were called to the Yaquina Bay Bridge because of construction materials in the road. When police arrived, an officer heard a "person yelling for help" and saw they had "blood all over their face and head, a laceration to the back of the head, and their hands were tied tightly behind their back."
