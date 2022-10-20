Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Related
high-profile.com
Programming: A Roadmap for Leasing Lab Space
Leasing lab space in the metro Boston commercial real estate market – one of the top three in the country for life sciences – can present a journey into the unknown for companies emerging from the incubator stage or any growing company not familiar with the construction process. On any trip into unfamiliar territory, a road map is a requisite tool for helping a traveler steer clear of wrong turns, unexpected hazards, and costly detours. For companies seeking the most ideal space and lease terms for their lab facilities, market knowledge and early programming are the roadmaps to a successful project.
high-profile.com
Brennan Expands in Pharma Markets
Burlington, MA – Brennan Consulting, Inc. is currently providing construction layout, as-builts, pile, steel framing and curtainwall layouts, and state-of-the-art technological services in the pharma arena. At 75/109 Smith Place (now 101 Smith Place) in Cambridge, this 3-story, 161,000sf technical office use is coming online R&D and lab ready,...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
high-profile.com
Bowdoin Oversees Construction of Glaukos Office
Burlington, MA – Bowdoin Construction is renovating a 60,000sf, 2-story office building in Burlington for Glaukos Corporation. Having collaborated closely with Scalora Consulting Group and studio TROIKA throughout the design and construction process, the project is now nearly complete. The state-of-the-art laboratory and office space will enable Glaukos to continue to expand its treatments for chronic eye disease.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Allston Labworks
Boston – King Street Properties recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Allston Labworks, a $915 million project in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The 4.27-acre mixed-use project will be situated on the former Stadium Auto Body site on Western Avenue and will consist of 534,000sf of lab space, 20,000sf of retail, 35 residential units, and a 12,000sf public plaza with an additional 5,000sf of open space.
high-profile.com
Groundbreaking Held for DCAMM Facility
Northborough, MA – Integrated architecture and engineering firm EDM announced that a groundbreaking was recently held for the new Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) Surplus Properties Facility, a 7,450sf office/vehicle building and 4,000sf storage building located in Northborough. “We started with an assessment of DCAMM’s current...
high-profile.com
Transforming a Former Postal Facility into a World-Class cGMP Development and Manufacturing Facility
POST at 200 Smith Street in Waltham, Mass. is a former U.S. post office repositioned into a 430,000sf office and lab building on a 36-acre campus. DPS Group and TRIA designed a new development and cGMP manufacturing facility for ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering cell and gene therapies for the biopharma industry. Known as ElevateBio BaseCamp Waltham, the facility was designed to enable innovative cell and gene therapy strategic partners as well as its own internal therapeutic development.
Comments / 0