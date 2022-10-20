LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Alicia Terrizzi’s first year as No. 9 Boyertown’s field hockey coach saw immediate results with the program’s first postseason appearance since 2008, as well as a District 1 Class 3A tournament second-round bid. Now in her second year guiding the Bears, Boyertown once again...

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO