Pet of the Week: Bear

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hey there, I’m Bear! I’m a cute little lady that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County, looking for my forever home! I was surrendered due to no fault of my own, but because of allergies to me.

I’m a great cat that does good with other cats, kids and even dogs. If you think a cutie like me could be the one for you come visit me soon. I’d love to find a home for the holidays!