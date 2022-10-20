ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Bear

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fynuk_0igYU6Rw00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hey there, I’m Bear! I’m a cute little lady that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County, looking for my forever home! I was surrendered due to no fault of my own, but because of allergies to me.

I’m a great cat that does good with other cats, kids and even dogs. If you think a cutie like me could be the one for you come visit me soon. I’d love to find a home for the holidays!

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 24, 2022

Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in Langlade County lake

A Sheboygan man reported missing nearly one month ago has been found dead in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, according to Langlade County Sheriff’s officials. Adam Krause, 58, was last seen Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. His empty boat was discovered the next day.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Iron Grille to close in Iola

The Iron Grille, located at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola, will close for the season Saturday, Nov. 5, and will not renew its lease for 2023. Brad Cieslewicz, manager of the restaurant, listed staffing issues and the inability to grow as reasons behind the decision. “We are on a...
IOLA, WI
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Column: Not all abusers are equal

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of guest articles from community experts on domestic abuse, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.This article may contain information that is emotionally difficult and/or upsetting for some readers. Readers are encouraged to care for their safety and wellbeing in ways that make sense for them and to reach out for support if needed.
WAUSAU, WI
visitmarshfield.com

Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield

Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 20

Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library book clubs: November

Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. Nov 1-30. Stop by MCPL’s Athens Branch to pick up its book-of-the-month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the novel. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]. Edgar Book Club:...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Column: Victims of strangulation may die hours, weeks or even months later. Know the facts.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of guest articles from community experts on domestic abuse, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This article may contact information that is emotionally difficult and/or upsetting for some readers. Readers are encouraged to care for their safety and wellbeing in ways that make sense for them and to reach out for support if needed.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy