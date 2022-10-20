Capito Participates in Ribbon Cutting for National Weather Service’s New Location

CHARLESTON – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the West Virginia Regional Technology Park’s (WVRTP) newest building, Building 754, which will serve as the new home for the National Weather Service’s local forecast office.

The 22,000 sq. ft. building also includes WVRTP’s “Science on a Sphere” display, a room-sized, global display system that projects visualizations of planetary data onto a six-foot diameter sphere to help illustrate Earth System science. Additionally, Building 754 has approximately 9,000 sq. ft. of shell space for future growth opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to help celebrate the completion of Building 754 and the benefits it will lead to right here in West Virginia. The economic development and infrastructure investments happening at the Tech Park are exciting, and this building is the latest example. I am confident that NWS’s local operations will thrive in this new facility, and I look forward to the future growth opportunities that will develop from this partnership,” Senator Capito said.

“The West Virginia Regional Technology Park appreciates Senator Capito’s dedication to growing science, innovation and technology in our region and state,” WVRTP CEO Matt Ballard said. “The Senator’s support of the growth happening at the Tech Park, like Building 754, and efforts to make our region a competitor in the technology sector will bring new opportunities to our campus and region.”