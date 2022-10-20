ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Vermont

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
VERMONT STATE
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
Washington Examiner

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy