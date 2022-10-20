Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Colchester Sun
Q&A: Understanding Prop 5 and what a ‘yes’ vote will mean for Vermont
MONTPELIER — On Nov. 8, Vermonters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 5, an amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would enshrine the reproductive rights that have existed in the state since 1972. The amendment was approved 107- 41 by the Vermont House in February 2022, turning...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Vermont
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
WCAX
Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
This Place in History: Elizabeth Mine Operation
The mine in South Strafford produced copper and copperas from 1809 to 1958.
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
Comments / 0