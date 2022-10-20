Read full article on original website
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Bo Nix leaves college football, Auburn fans stunned with masterful start vs. UCLA
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having his Heisman Trophy moment vs. UCLA to the shock of Auburn and college football fans everywhere. It has come as quite a shock to Auburn and college football fans around the globe that Bo Nix is absolutely thriving as the Oregon Ducks quarterback vs. undefeated UCLA in Saturday’s big game.
Alabama Football and current CFB Playoff debates
It is no surprise much of the college football world is drooling over Alabama Football possibly missing the Playoffs. It has happened once since the Playoffs began in the 2014 season. For Crimson Tide haters the once is seven times too few. Only two programs have played in more than...
Ohio State football vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds for Week 9 College Football
The Ohio State football team has its toughest challenge so far coming up this week when they take on Penn State. Penn State is a good team and is ranked 13th overall. To make matters harder for the Buckeyes, it is on the road and is only the second road game they’ve played this year.
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
Oscar Tshiebwe (knee) says he will be ready for Kentucky opener
Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe told reporters Tuesday that he “absolutely” plans to be ready to play
UNC Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Teonni Key
After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Teonni Key looks to make a big impact in her first season for the UNC Women’s Basketball program. Teonni Key is a 6-foot-3 wing from Cary, North Carolina. Key attended High School at Cary High School, where she received national praise for her accomplishments on and off the court. Key was ranked the 9th best player overall in the 2021 class by espnW HoopGurlz.
