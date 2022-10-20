ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Barilla is not ‘Italy’s No. 1’ pasta, lawsuit says

By David Lazarus
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWxDD_0igYTZkj00

You’ve probably encountered Barilla’s marketing slogan — that the product is “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta.”

But is it? A lawsuit says no.

Matthew Sintaro and Jessica Prost, the plaintiffs in the case, say they purchased multiple boxes of Barilla pasta thinking it was manufactured in Italy.

Maybe they should have first checked Barilla’s own website , which states that the pasta is in fact mostly produced in Iowa and New York, using Italian equipment.

“The recipe and the wheat blend are the same as that used in Parma, Italy,” the company says.

Nevertheless, the lawsuit claims that Barilla’s marketing is misleading because, along with the slogan, its packaging uses the colors of the Italian flag, “further perpetuating the notion that the products are authentic pastas from Italy.”

The suit says Barilla positions its pasta “as authentic, genuine Italian pastas — made from ingredients sources in Italy (like durum wheat), and manufactured in Italy.”

Barilla was founded in 1877 in a small Italian town and is now an international food company.

A federal judge ruled this week that the class-action lawsuit can move forward after determining that the plaintiffs suffered “economic injury.”

The judge ruled that the pair made a reasonable case for believing Barilla pasta hails from bella Italia, and that they wouldn’t have purchased the product if they knew it was U.S.-made.

Barilla filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit but hasn’t otherwise commented on the case moving forward.

There are two takeaways here.

First, all businesses need to be mindful of marketing that can potentially misrepresent products. Prominent disclosures can help.

Second, consumers need to be savvy enough to seek answers to questions. I googled “Is Barilla pasta made in Italy?”

I got more than 400,000 results from the search engine making clear that, no, it isn’t.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Barilla's claim to make "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" is false advertising, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit alleging that Barilla misleads customers into believing its pasta is made in Italy can move forward starting next month, a federal judge ruled this week. Two California residents, Jessica Prost of Los Angeles and Matthew Sinatro of San Francisco, claim that Barilla is falsely labeling some of its products because the Illinois-based company markets them as "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" despite producing most of the pasta in Iowa and New York using locally sourced ingredients. Specifically, the complaint accuses Barilla of false advertising, unjust enrichment and other violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
KTLA

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market

One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market. Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2nd person dies in Porter Ranch crash that injured 8 others

Two people have now died following a three-car crash in Porter Ranch Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash was initially reported as killing one teen and injuring nine other people, six of them critically, according to authorities. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of North Reseda Boulevard, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

83K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy