Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
National study sees negative impact of COVID on U.S. children test scores; Hawaii students faring only marginally better
After taking a toll on local businesses and the health of Hawaii residents, the COVID pandemic is now being blamed for lower test scores for public school students. Lower student test scores blamed on COVID pandemic. After taking a toll on local businesses and the health of Hawaii residents, the...
KITV.com
UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
Comments / 0