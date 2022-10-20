ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
