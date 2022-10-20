Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri
In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Columbia Missourian
Martin would serve district well in Missouri legislature
I have known John Martin for several years and represented him as his attorney in the purchase of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting. John has successfully managed and grown this business. He understands what it takes to make a payroll, and he has a servant’s heart. About opinions in the...
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
What ID do I need to vote in 2022 midterms? Missouri’s law has changed
In both Missouri and Kansas, you'll need a photo ID to vote this November. That's a new change in Missouri after a new state law passed.
kttn.com
Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country
(Missouri Independent) – Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years.
939theeagle.com
Ballot measure would make Missouri National Guard its own department
You’ll be casting ballots in November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving the Missouri National Guard. Amendment five is a fairly short ballot measure. It would amend the state Constitution to make the National Guard its own department called “the Missouri Department of the National Guard.” It would be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians, under Amendment five.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri secretary of state wants to police library books. That's not government's job.
In his own words, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is a champion of public libraries. “Supporting the efforts of libraries across our state has been a priority of mine since Day One,” Ashcroft said last week. But a proposed ban on funding for public libraries that he’s...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
northwestmoinfo.com
Over 357,000 Missourians, Less than 6% of the Population, Have Gotten Bivalent Booster Shot
(MISSOURINET) – More than 357-thousand doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot have been administered in Missouri since early September. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it’s called the bivalent booster, and it targets the original strain and the two main subvariants:
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
New Missouri law aimed at homeless camping faces legal challenges
A new law set to go into effect in 2023 will criminalize people who sleep on state-owned land.
Ashcroft proposes new rules on Missouri public library books
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the "prurient," or sexual, interests of minors.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
showmeprogress.com
What comes next
Statement on Secretary of State Ashcroft’s Proposed Rule. The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas. The placement of books and materials in libraries is something that should be left up to people with training and experience in the profession of librarianship.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
kttn.com
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests
(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
Comments / 6