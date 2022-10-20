ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up

By Jackie Callaway
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rc5ha_0igYTDZz00

A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home. Rachelle Hale, a mom of four, said the lease isn't up yet but her landlord ordered the family out by October 31.

Hale said the crash of the tree shook the house, knocked her 1-year-old son out of his high chair and shattered everything on the side of the house it hit.

With the ceiling and walls punctured by the tree branches, rain poured into the home and damaged the family’s furniture and belongings.

Rachelle Hale

The landlord tarped the roof, removed the tree and boarded the hole in the dining room. But Hale said the home’s owner refused to fix her stove top which she said shattered when a glass piece fell off the microwave door.

The family said they can get by with half-working appliances, but now she worries they could soon be without a home.

After the hurricane was over, the landlord posted notice of non-renewal of the lease. The notice taped to the door terminates the lease and orders the family to vacate the premises by October 31. Hale told ABC Action News her lease is not up until January 31, but she doesn’t know where to turn for help.

“I don't have the finances; I don't know the resources to help,” she said.

ABC Action News asked consumer attorney Charles Gallagher to look over Rachelle's lease agreement.

“There can be no unilateral move by one party to change those terms of the contract,” Gallagher said.

After hearing her story, Gallagher said he would defend Hale pro bono if the landlord tried to force her out before the lease is up.

The landlord has yet to respond to our questions about the notice to vacate the home by October 31.

ABC Action News put Hale in touch with code enforcement, and they've ordered the landlord to make multiple repairs to the home, including the microwave and stove. He has 15 days to comply.

Comments / 10

Susan Ferguson
4d ago

The tree has been removed and the wall boarded up. The landlord has been ordered to make repairs. She should not have to leave.

Reply
7
just thinkin
4d ago

alot of people displaced from the hurricane...but there are alot of places usually from the counties that are supportive. There are churches, thrift stores, food banks, and help with utilities. Landlords always blame a tenant when something goes wrong...I guess it gives them power to throw someone out on the street with kids. I know it's hard but don't give up, you have a lawyer that's a plus.good luck

Reply
3
Entoile Morehead
5d ago

If she does end up having to move, does she qualify for FEMA assistance or is that just for homeowners?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandonewstoday.com

LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406

Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pasco Community Night

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office invited the community to The Shops at Wiregrass for an evening of neighborhood safety awareness and fall fun Oct. 20. Activities included law enforcement vehicles on display, safety awareness information, kids’ activities and special entertainment.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy