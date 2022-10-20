Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is focusing on Biden, tax cuts and school choice in her reelection bid

Read full article on original website
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
University of Iowa study finds distinct brain networks associated with depression
Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate running to topple incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra in Iowa’s 4th District, joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss climate change, education, eminent domain and more. In the second half of the show, psychiatrist Nicholas Trapp is the lead author of a recent study from...
Dry and windy conditions lead to western Iowa fire outbreaks
Twelve community fire departments, with the support of local farmers and county emergency management teams, worked to suppress a large fire in southwest Iowa on Sunday. The fire broke out near Harrison County’s small town of Mondamin in an already-harvested soybean field. It spread quickly, as up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts carried flames across 3,000 acres.
