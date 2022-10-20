ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Lester Purdy, 67

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
Lester “Brud” Purdy, 67, of Skaneateles, passed away after a long illness on Monday, Oct. 17, at The Commons in Auburn. He graduated from Corcoran High School in 1973 and SUNY Morrisville in 1975 in Auto Mechanics.

Lester worked in counter parts for various dealerships over his career. He lived on Skaneateles Lake his whole life, and loved both the town and the lake, it was his passion.

Lester was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Anne Purdy. He is survived by his brother, Alfred “Ted” Purdy.

Memorial service will be held at the Skaneateles American Legion Post No. 239 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. Burial service will be private in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

