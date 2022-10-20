Read full article on original website
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
Urgent cares stay busy as flu cases surge in Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show flu cases have reached dangerous levels across Tennessee. A CDC map of the spread of influenza shows Tennessee is one of just seven states with flu activity in the “high” category. “(We’re) running...
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Gas prices drop 6 cents in past week in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee fell for the second week in a row, dropping six cents, on average, over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.31 which is nearly 13 cents...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Line of Storms Marches Toward the Midstate
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front races toward the Mid State. It’s a calm and quiet start to our Tuesday morning with no major weather problems expected as we’re headed out the door to start our day. But make sure you take that umbrella with you as we expect a line of showers and storms to push through the Midstate this afternoon.
‘Leslie was such a man of deep faith’: Leslie Jordan remembered by Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tributes poured in Monday for the late, great Leslie Jordan. The Tennessee-born actor, writer and entertainer died in Los Angeles at the age of 67. His agent said he had a medical emergency while driving. Some in Middle Tennessee said he was an icon and inspiration.
Tennessee test scores drop to lowest level in more than decade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A strong message is being sent from the U.S. Secretary of Education after the nation received its report card on Monday. School test scores from earlier this year showed a significant decline across the board from the last testing in 2019. Tennessee test scores on the...
