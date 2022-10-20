ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monáe Puffs in Dramatic Flare Gown & Platforms at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Madrid Premiere

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Janelle Monáe brought extravagant drama to the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Madrid premiere this week.

The Billboard Music Award-winning musician hit the red carpet at Callao Cinema for the occasion — dubbed “Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion” — in a vibrant Robert Wun gown. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, her spring 2023 ensemble featured an asymmetric black high-low train covered in sharp pleats; the texture treatment is a signature of Wun’s avant-garde designs. However, the top of the gown made the greatest statement, featuring flared metallic red fabric layers akin to the textures of underwater ocean coral. Finishing Monae’s ensemble were white drop earrings and several layered rings.

When it came to footwear, Monáe strapped into a set of platform sandals. The “Dirty Computer” artist’s black patent leather style featured thick soles and block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Peep-toe and ankle straps gave the set a secure finish, coordinating with her dress’ skirt for a streamlined base that allowed it to take center stage.

However, this wasn’t Monáe’s only bold outfit in Madrid for “The Glass Onion.” Earlier in the day, she arrived for the film’s photocall at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel in a layered black and white dress that included metallic silver pleats, asymmetric stripes and lace paneling. Finishing the outfit were drop earrings and a black beret, as well as black leather stiletto-heeled sandals.

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin . Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Monae’s top style statements over the years in the gallery.

