Stuttgart Daily Leader
Two-day Veterans benefit fair to be held in Stuttgart this week
There will be a free, two-day Veterans benefit fair in Stuttgart this Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The event will be held at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at 1310 S. Park Ave. Colonel Hal Lovett, Commander of the Stuttgart American Legion Post, encourages Veterans to attend.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Historical Society holds autumn meeting in Bayou Meto
An enjoyable evening was had by attendees Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Bayou Meto community. The Grand Prairie Historical Society’s autumn quarterly meeting was treated to tours of a historic country school followed by a delicious barbecue dinner at the Methodist Church Community Building. The local family of Eddie...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Celebrate conservation with the AGFC at the Wetlands and Wildlife Festival, formerly known as ‘Boo on the Bayou’, Oct. 29
PINE BLUFF — The Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center will again host its annual Wetlands and Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m., on Oct. 29. This family-friendly celebration of conservation is a great way to enjoy an afternoon with family and friends learning about all the outdoors has to offer.
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Karen Diane Juhl of Stuttgart
Karen Diane Juhl departed this life on her 65th birthday, Oct. 23, 2022. She was born in 1957 to Howard and Betty Jo George Juhl in Stuttgart. A graduate of Stuttgart High School Class of 1976, she was an inside sales representative at Purvis Industries and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Pine Bluff
On the edge of the Mississippi Delta, where the rich, flat farmland meets Arkansas timberland, the city of Pine Bluff has thrived for nearly 200 years. From Pine Bluff’s earliest start before statehood to today, this southeastern Arkansas gem offers much for visitors and residents alike to love. Pine...
Fire crews fighting Jefferson County blaze
Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Watson Chapel.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart
Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires
Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring fires that broke out in Pine Bluff Monday night.
thv11.com
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
One man dead after Pulaski County community park shooting
Pulaski County Deputies are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting.
Neighbors horrified after Thursday morning homicide in Little Rock
A homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.
