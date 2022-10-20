ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Two-day Veterans benefit fair to be held in Stuttgart this week

There will be a free, two-day Veterans benefit fair in Stuttgart this Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The event will be held at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at 1310 S. Park Ave. Colonel Hal Lovett, Commander of the Stuttgart American Legion Post, encourages Veterans to attend.
Grand Prairie Historical Society holds autumn meeting in Bayou Meto

An enjoyable evening was had by attendees Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Bayou Meto community. The Grand Prairie Historical Society’s autumn quarterly meeting was treated to tours of a historic country school followed by a delicious barbecue dinner at the Methodist Church Community Building. The local family of Eddie...
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
Obituary: Karen Diane Juhl of Stuttgart

Karen Diane Juhl departed this life on her 65th birthday, Oct. 23, 2022. She was born in 1957 to Howard and Betty Jo George Juhl in Stuttgart. A graduate of Stuttgart High School Class of 1976, she was an inside sales representative at Purvis Industries and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Pine Bluff

On the edge of the Mississippi Delta, where the rich, flat farmland meets Arkansas timberland, the city of Pine Bluff has thrived for nearly 200 years. From Pine Bluff’s earliest start before statehood to today, this southeastern Arkansas gem offers much for visitors and residents alike to love. Pine...
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart

Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
