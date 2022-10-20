ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now". Iggy's confession was prompted by a complimentary post from a Twitter follower. The post read: "Iggy, I've...
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner

James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing

Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
'He wanted to throw himself in front of the bus!' X Factor's Sam Bailey reveals her autistic son confessed to feeling suicidal aged 12 and delves into her 2-year battle to get him the right support

Back in 2020, her son Tommy was diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia — a developmental co-ordination disorder. And Sam Bailey, 45, has now revealed that Tommy (now 13) confessed to feeling suicidal aged 12, admitting: 'He wanted to throw himself in front of the bus!'. In a heartbreaking new...
I couldn't keep up with the demands of fame, says Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor's health "couldn't keep up" with her rise to stardom. The 28-year-old singer shot to international fame in 2014, following the release of her debut single 'All About That Bass' - but Meghan initially struggled to deal with the pressures of being a pop star. She shared: "My health...
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation

Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels

Paul Feig hopes to make sequels to 'The School for Good and Evil'. The 60-year-old director has helmed the new Netflix fantasy film that is based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name and hopes to take the story forward as there are six books in the series to adapt.

