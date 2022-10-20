Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
Liberty routs BYU, 41-14: Was this the biggest win in school history?
Liberty, down 14-3 to BYU early, scored 38 unanswered points on its way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to 7-1 on the season. BYU drops to 4-4 following its third loss...
Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making
Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
JMU Football: Dukes, without Centeio, fall to Marshall, 26-12, dropping second straight
The James Madison football team has now lost back-to-back games, falling at home for the first time this season, losing 26-12 to visiting Marshall on Saturday. The Dukes (5-2) fell at Georgia Southern last week and are now in a rut ahead of a tough game at Louisville on Nov. 5.
Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers
Qualifying farmers and producers who adopt certain land management practices to help improve habit for grassland birds are encouraged to apply for an incentives program. Through November 15, Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. The program pays qualifying farmers and producers in 16 counties, including Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
Harrisonburg: Police release photos, video of persons of interest in Monday shooting death
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest related in the shooting death on Community Way on Monday. An unidentified 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident, which was reported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center at...
Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections
The Waynesboro Education Association on Monday announced its endorsements in the upcoming city elections – backing Kathe Maneval in the Ward D School Board race and Sam Hostetter in the Ward D City Council race. The WEA did not offer an endorsement in the Ward C City Council race...
Albemarle County: Woman charged with murder in Tuesday domestic incident
An Albemarle County woman is in custody on a second-degree murder charge in a Tuesday shooting on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road. Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to Albemarle County Police. Details on the shooting are sparse at this...
Albemarle County: Charlottesville man wanted on multiple drug, weapons charges
The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, on Oct. 19 that led to the discovery of three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown. Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar. Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Bedford County: State Police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police is asking for any information regarding an individual wanted for questioning in a Sept. 21 fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at...
Nelson County: Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old from Faber area
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Skylar M. Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her residence located in the Faber area of Nelson County. If you have any information on Cabaniss’s whereabouts, contact the...
